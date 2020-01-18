Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBSB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

EBSB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $47.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $100,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

