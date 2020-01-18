Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $174,000. Puzo Michael J increased its position in Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

ECL opened at $195.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.88. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.18 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

