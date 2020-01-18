MESG (MESG) Achieves Market Cap of $926,421.00

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One MESG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX. Over the last week, MESG has traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar. MESG has a market capitalization of $926,421.00 and approximately $1.98 million worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.60 or 0.03093069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00199976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00130901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,372,119 tokens. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation . MESG’s official message board is medium.com/mesg . The official website for MESG is mesg.com

MESG Token Trading

MESG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

