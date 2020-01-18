MetaHash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.64 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.03247772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00203369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00131998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,783,173,104 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,892,311 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

