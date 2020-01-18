MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading Up 5.7%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01), approximately 11,719,204 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $1.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.56.

About MetalNRG (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It owns interest in the Gold Ridge project comprising approximately 2,305 acres of tenement, including 343 acres of patented mining claims, 112 company-owned un-patented mining claims, and 12 leased un-patented mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

