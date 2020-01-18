Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 275,668 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,473,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 20,221 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,119 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 8,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $167.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

