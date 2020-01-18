Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:MNBEY opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.49. Minebea Mitsumi has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

Get Minebea Mitsumi alerts:

Minebea Mitsumi Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

Further Reading: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Minebea Mitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minebea Mitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.