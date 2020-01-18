Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:MNBEY opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.49. Minebea Mitsumi has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.
Minebea Mitsumi Company Profile
