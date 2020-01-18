MinexCoin (MNX) Market Capitalization Reaches $259,243.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $259,243.00 and $45,591.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

999 (999) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00040453 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,523,765 coins and its circulating supply is 6,137,823 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

