Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 802.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 440,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 411,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,842. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $24.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1212 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

