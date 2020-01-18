Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 243 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. 23,482,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.