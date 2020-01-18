Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 594 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 714.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.26. 718,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,729. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $91.95 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.69.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

