Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 100 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 141.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 111.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 579,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. 2,304,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.