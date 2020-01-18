Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $207,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 513,529 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 169.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 357,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 224,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. 228,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $61.81.

