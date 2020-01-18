Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.13). Miragen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.66. 352,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

