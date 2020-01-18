Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup set a $130.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.05. 456,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $542,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,659,000 after buying an additional 1,735,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after buying an additional 802,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 329.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,002,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,288,000 after buying an additional 769,429 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,693,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,277.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after buying an additional 391,735 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

