Mithril Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $811,859.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, ZB.COM and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007918 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin, Ethfinex, BitForex, CoinExchange, LBank, HitBTC, ZB.COM and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

