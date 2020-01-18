Mitie Group’s (MTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 189 ($2.49).

Shares of MTO stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 134.40 ($1.77). 351,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $491.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.73. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.10 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

