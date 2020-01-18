Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,820.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

