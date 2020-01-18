Mizuho Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.73.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 537,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $129.18. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

In other news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,841,000 after acquiring an additional 632,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,484,000 after acquiring an additional 346,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228,331 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $25,143,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 185,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

