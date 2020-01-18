Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOD. TheStreet cut Modine Manufacturing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Dougherty & Co cut Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Modine Manufacturing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 235,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,592. The firm has a market cap of $388.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke bought 10,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $12,756,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $7,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 540,290 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $2,780,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 338,862 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

