Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MHK. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 756,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

