Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.17 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.