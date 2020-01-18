Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Receives $54.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

TAP opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,966,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,118,000 after buying an additional 606,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,894,000 after purchasing an additional 900,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 195.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 868,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 583,833 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

