Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) PT Raised to at SunTrust Banks

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks to in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNTA. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. 1,861,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,854. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $98,121.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $102,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $102,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,418. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

