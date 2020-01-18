Monarch (MT) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a market capitalization of $65,008.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monarch has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Monarch

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,721,709 tokens. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com . The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

