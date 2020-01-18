Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.66 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $65,330.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.23 or 0.05848146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

