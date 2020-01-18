MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.96.

