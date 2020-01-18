Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,651 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 991,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 134.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 700,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

