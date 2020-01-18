Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

MORF traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. 71,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,717. Morphic has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at $140,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at $12,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

