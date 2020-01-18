Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Morphic stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 71,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,717. Morphic has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

