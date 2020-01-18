Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.79.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.12. 1,231,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,120. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average of $168.31. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.70 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 375,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,955,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

