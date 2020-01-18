MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €300.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €248.00 ($288.37) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($280.23) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €239.13 ($278.05).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €285.80 ($332.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is €258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €240.46. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €160.00 ($186.05) and a 52-week high of €266.30 ($309.65). The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

