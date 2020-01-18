Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $295,729.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,597 shares in the company, valued at $537,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,676.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

