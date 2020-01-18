NAGA Price Reaches $0.0264 on Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, NAGA has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $273.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.05762534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.