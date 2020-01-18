NaPoleonX (NPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $3,212.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

