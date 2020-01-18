Narrative Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Narrative has a market cap of $8,381.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Narrative has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02982776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00201754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00131568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,654,634 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

