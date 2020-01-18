Nash Exchange Hits Market Capitalization of $35.08 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nash Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00010937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Aphelion, TOKOK and Switcheo Network. Nash Exchange has a total market capitalization of $35.08 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 56,296,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,196,678 tokens. Nash Exchange's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Nash Exchange's official message board is medium.com/nashsocial. The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Aphelion, TOKOK and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

