National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.18

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.18 and traded as low as $25.45. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 3,924,514 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49.

In other National Australia Bank news, insider Ross McEwan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$25.46 ($18.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,295.00 ($90,280.14).

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

