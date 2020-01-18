National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ NKSH traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Bankshares has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $279.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

