Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NGS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. 112,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.63 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

