Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) Shares Down 1.4%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVB) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 4,686 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 172,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

