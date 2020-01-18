Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $5.30. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 113,088 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.91.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

