Needham & Company LLC Increases Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target to $100.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Inphi stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.61. Inphi has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

