NEM Reaches Market Capitalization of $355.73 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, NEM has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Crex24 and Iquant. NEM has a total market capitalization of $355.73 million and $40.99 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Kryptono, Poloniex, COSS, Liquid, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, Bittrex, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia, Huobi, Koineks, CoinTiger, Zaif, B2BX, Indodax, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, Bitbns, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Coinsuper, Iquant, YoBit, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

