Nerva 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $974.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Nerva coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $348,580.00 and approximately $974.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.60 or 0.03093069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00199976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00130901 BTC.

999 (999) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00040166 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

