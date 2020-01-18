Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of NTOIF stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

