Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Shares of NTOIF stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.
About Neste Oyj
