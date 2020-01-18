Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $450.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $374.29.

NFLX traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $339.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,156. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.17 and a 200-day moving average of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

