Netrum (NTR) Reaches Market Cap of $101,964.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 60.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $101,964.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006415 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

