Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Trading Up 5.1%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.23, approximately 125,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 201,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neurotrope by 46.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurotrope in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

