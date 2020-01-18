New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.86. New Age Beverages shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 6,291,206 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 279.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,062 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 928,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in New Age Beverages during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

